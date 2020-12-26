River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Chenango River At Greene.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:00 AM EST Saturday was 14.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet early Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water Street and Stillwater Road in Greene

are flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4

feet on 04/05/1960.

&&