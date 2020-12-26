River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Chenango River At Greene.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:00 AM EST Saturday was 14.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water Street and Stillwater Road in Greene
are flooded.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4
feet on 04/05/1960.
&&