River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Binghamton Washington Street.

* Until further notice.

* At 1:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 15.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 1:45 AM EST Saturday was 16.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

afternoon and continue falling to 8.7 feet early Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Significant flooding affects homes and

businesses in the Julius Rogers Park area of Conklin, and along

Route 7 in Conklin, and Court Street in Kirkwood.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.8

feet on 04/07/1958.

&&