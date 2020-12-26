River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Binghamton Washington Street.
* Until further notice.
* At 1:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 15.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 1:45 AM EST Saturday was 16.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
afternoon and continue falling to 8.7 feet early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Significant flooding affects homes and
businesses in the Julius Rogers Park area of Conklin, and along
Route 7 in Conklin, and Court Street in Kirkwood.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.8
feet on 04/07/1958.
