River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Conklin.

* Until further notice.

* At 8:31 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:31 AM EST Saturday was 15.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.9 feet Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest

to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water

begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3

feet on 04/25/1961.

&&