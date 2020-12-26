Tonight: Clear, Cold, & Windy

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low of 18 (14-20). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Bright skies during the morning hours with a few more clouds during the afternoon. A slight breeze late in the afternoon. High of 34 (32-37). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds after midnight. Low of 28 (25-30). Winds out of the south at 7-15 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and windy. A few rain and snow showers 30%. High of 38. Low of 20. Lake effect snow showers develop overnight.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated lake effect snow shower possible 20%. High of 26. Low of 14.



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. High of 32. Low of 25.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Few rain showers 30%. High of 49. Low of 35.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers 40%. High of 35. Low of 30.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 35.

A chilly night on tap as temperatures will be dropping down into the teens. The good news is that the breeze out of the southwest tonight will help mix the atmosphere limiting how cold temperatures can drop.



It will be a bright start to Sunday and that sunshine will last through much of the day with just a few more clouds during the afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase heading into Monday as a weak area of low pressure will move into the region. This will lead to the chance for a couple of rain and snow showers.



Best chance for precipitation next week looks to be Thursday into Friday. Still some uncertainties with regards to this low pressure such as its strength, exact timing, and cold air on the back side. Make sure to stay with Your Weather Authority as we continue to track it.