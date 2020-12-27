Binghamton men, women drop games against UMBC

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's and women's basketball teams fell to UMBC this afternoon.

The women hosted UMBC at the Events Center and fell 57-54.

The Bearcats women's leading scorer sophomore guard Deani Bowman lead the team with 18 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

Senior forward Kaylee Wasco got her first career double-double. She finished the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

With nine minutes left in regulation, the Bearcats went on an 8-1 run to take the lead 45-42. Bowman had six points, a steal, and an assist during that time.

"Kaylee and Deani are our go-to players," head coach Bethann Ord said. "We had the game where we wanted to at the end. We got the key stops and we had the ball in the hands of the people we wanted to but unfortunately, the shots didn't drop at the end of the game."

Final score:

Binghamton - 54 (0-5, 0-3 AE), UMBC - 57 (2-3, 2-1 AE).

The Binghamton men traveled to UMBC, falling 74-67.

Sophomore guards Brenton Mills and Tyler Bertram finished with a combined 34 points. Sophomore forward George Tinsley received a double-double finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Mills drilled a three in the second half to bring the men within one, 64-63, with four minutes left. But two turnovers gave momentum back to UMBC to go on a 10-4 run to finish out the game.

Final score:

UMBC - 74 (7-1, 3-0 AE), Binghamton - 67 (0-6, 0-3 AE)

The men and UMBC tipoff at 1 p.m. and the women tipoff at 2 p.m. Monday to conclude the back-to-back series.