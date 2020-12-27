Broome County rapid test site moves to Deposit

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gave an update Sunday on the state of the coronavirus locally in the county.

Garnar says the county has reported 42 new cases of the virus. The countywide total, last updated Saturday, was at 849 active cases in the county.

Garnar also announced the rapid testing site for Broome County will be moving this week to Sherman Bible Chapel in Deposit.

Officials say the site will be open only on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28 and 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register to be tested, click here or call 2-1-1.