Cause of blaze at metal fabricating/recycling plant sought

GIBSONIA, Pa. (AP) — Scores of firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a metal fabricating and recycling plant in western Pennsylvania over the weekend. Fire crews were called just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the TNT Metals plant in West Deer Township. Chief Josh Wiegand of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 said crews were hampered by the cold and by the materials involved, since the building housed magnesium and other highly flammable materials that ignited during the fire. An Allegheny County fire marshal will try to determine the cause of the blaze. TNT Metals president Rick Tibensky called it “truly devastating” but vowed to rebuild