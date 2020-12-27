Cavs win 3rd straight to open season, rout 76ers 118-94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their third straight game to start the season, 118-94 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland, which finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. The Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-2017. Tobias Harris had team highs of 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without All-Star center Joel Embiid because of back tightness. Cleveland power forward Kevin Love left in the second quarter with a strained right calf and did not return.