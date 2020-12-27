Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Dallas Cowboys stayed alive in the playoff race with a 37-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the NFC East thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina. Dallas can overtake Washington with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season.