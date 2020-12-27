FAA: Pilot, 17, of single-engine plane unharmed in crash

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) --A 17-year-old girl piloting a single-engine plane has survived a crash near the Sky Acres Airport outside Poughkeepsie, New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 172 was experiencing a "rough-running engine" and crashed about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area about a mile southwest of the runway.

She "was able to remove herself from the plane with no injuries," Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said in a statement.

The FAA says the pilot was the only person on board. She was not identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash