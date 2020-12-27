Gov Cuomo: Penn Station revamp to be completed by Dec.31

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Moynihan Train Hall Project in New York City's Penn Station is set for completion on Dec. 31.

Officials say the project will be completed "on time and on budget" despite the coronavirus.

The project includes a 92 foot high skylight and 255,000 square footage to expand Penn Stations's commuting options for residents into the city.

The project is named after the late Senator Daniel Moynihan who represented the state for 24 years and who championed this project at its start.

The expansion project of the train hall is taking place inside of the James A. Farley Post Office Building, and officials say all LIRR and Amtrak trains will be served by the 17 tracks accessible from the new hall.

Governor Cuomo said in a statement regard the train hall, "This monumental accomplishment is a shot of hope as we come out of one of darkest periods in our history and sends a clear message to the world that while we suffered greatly as a result of this once-in-a-century health crisis, the pandemic did not stop us from dreaming big and building for the future. The new Moynihan Train Hall is the embodiment of New York Tough."

The Governor also said New Yorkers have known for decades the station was in need of re-imagining, and officials say improving Penn Station has been a long considered priority as it is imperative in the transportation network within the city and across the northeast.

For more information on the project, click here.