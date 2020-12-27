Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89. Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York’s RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG, and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points as Philadelphia improved to 2-0. Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 22 for the Knicks, 0-2 under Tom Thibodeau.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco broke a bone in his right wrist playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic. The Pirates said Polanco has a small nondisplaced fracture of the triquetrum bone and that the wrist will be immobilized for a short time. The 29-year-old Polanco is expected to be 100% by the start of spring training. Polanco batted just .153 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He tested positive for the coronavirus during the team’s summer camp.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are surging. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling. Still, both teams will have plenty at stake when they meet at Heinz Field. The Colts have won five of six games to move into the lead in the AFC South. The Steelers have lost three in a row since their 11-0 start. Indianapolis can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by either Baltimore or Miami. Pittsburgh can lock up the AFC North with a victory but will need its offense to get going. The Steelers are averaging just 16 points a game during their current skid.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are meeting in Week 16 with their playoff fates in the hands of Washington. The preseason favorites in the NFC East won’t be starting their franchise quarterbacks. Rookie Jalen Hurts has replaced a benched Carson Wentz for Philadelphia. Andy Dalton is set for his eighth start for Dallas since Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. The only way Sunday’s winner stays alive in the playoff race is if Washington loses at home to Carolina. The games start 20 minutes apart.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says the team isn’t ruling out a reunion with Ryan Zimmerman after acquiring slugger Josh Bell to play first base this week. The Nationals acquired Bell, a 2019 All-Star, from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday for two pitching prospects, and Bell was introduced to Washington reporters on a video call Saturday. Rizzo praised the switch-hitting Bell for his talent and his makeup, saying the 28-year-old “exemplifies everything we’re trying to do here in Washington.” Bell batted .277 with 37 homers and 116 RBIs but struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Bramah had a career-high 28 points as Robert Morris defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 102-88. Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 22 points.