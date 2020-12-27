More clouds and Breezy overnight

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Becoming breezy. Temperatures will remain steady for the most part. Low of 28 (26-32). Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and windy. A quick burst of snow will move through between 7-9am. Some areas could pick up a coating of snow but it will likely melt later in the day. There will be plenty of dry time during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Chance for a few isolated rain showers to develop during the afternoon 30%. High of 38 (35-41). Winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers 30%. Low of 20 (17-23). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers possible 30%. High of 26. Low of 14.



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 32. Low of 27.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers developing 40%. Some frozen precipitation could mix in at times. High of 43. Low of 30.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers 60%. High of 47. Low of 35.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for lingering rain showers 30%. Lake effect snow showers may develop. High of 38. Low of 26.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 32.



A weak low pressure will be making its way into our region tomorrow allowing for the chance of precipitation. First round will come in the morning in the form of snow showers that are short lived. There will be a good deal of dry time during the midday hours before a few rain showers develop in the afternoon. Rain showers will begin to transition into lake effect snow showers during the evening hours. Snow is expected to last into Tuesday.



One of the quieter days on the 7-Day forecast is Wednesday ahead of more rain for Thursday and Friday. Still some uncertainty on how much cold air lingers at the surface but as it stands right now, much of the precipitation that will fall will be rain.