Otsego County nurses weigh in on what to do if you’ve had a possible COVID holiday exposure

OTSEGO (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health Department says they have been receiving a large number of calls from residents asking them what they should do if they've been exposed to the coronavirus.

Many callers are specifically asking now because they have learned of possible exposure to the virus from somebody who they saw over the holidays.

The department asks that residents do not call the on-call nurse if you have been recently exposed as they are gearing their efforts toward following up with positive cases of COVID.

Because of these calls, the health department has released guidelines for residents to follow.

They say the first and most important thing to do is to stay at home and quarantine yourself. This especially means not going in to work.

If you are not having symptoms of the virus the DOH advises residents to not rush to get a COVID test. They say that testing too early after exposure can result in false-negative results.

The DOH says that receiving a negative test result within the first 10 days after exposure does not mean you don't need to be in quarantine.

If the person with COVID you were exposed to lives in New York State and identifies you to the Department of Health as a contact you will be notified. They say this process may take up to one week, and you should remain home while waiting for the contact.

If the person you were exposed to is not a New York State resident, you should call your local Department of Health to get the necessary quarantine paperwork.

Finally, the DOH in Otsego says you should contact your doctor if you become symptomatic and get tested for the virus.