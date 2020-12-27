River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Conklin.
* Until further notice.
* At 4:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 4:00 AM EST Sunday was 13.6 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
evening.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest
to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water
begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1
feet on 04/21/1940.
