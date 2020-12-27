River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.

* Until further notice.

* At 4:01 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 4:01 AM EST Sunday was 15.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

this afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flood stage. Widespread, but minor,

flooding of the lowlands occurs along the river from the towns of

Barton and Nichols, NY to the Athens Township, PA.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9

feet on 04/25/2000.

