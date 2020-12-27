River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.
* Until further notice.
* At 4:01 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 4:01 AM EST Sunday was 15.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flood stage. Widespread, but minor,
flooding of the lowlands occurs along the river from the towns of
Barton and Nichols, NY to the Athens Township, PA.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9
feet on 04/25/2000.
