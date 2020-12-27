River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Vestal.

* Until further notice.

* At 4:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 19.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 4:00 AM EST Sunday was 21.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

this evening.

* Impact…At 20.5 feet, Cellars flood on Argonne Drive in Endwell.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0

feet on 05/28/1946.

