River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Vestal.
* Until further notice.
* At 4:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 19.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 4:00 AM EST Sunday was 21.4 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this evening.
* Impact…At 20.5 feet, Cellars flood on Argonne Drive in Endwell.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0
feet on 05/28/1946.
&&