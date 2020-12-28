A few rain and snow showers today

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. 40% chance of rain/snow showers. T-0.5”. Wind: S 8-13 mph. High: 38 (35-41)

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow showers. Wind: W 7-9 mph. Low: 21 (18-23)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. 30% chance of snow showers. Wind: NW 9-15 mph. High: 25 (23-27)

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-8 mph → calm. Low: 14 (11-16)

Forecast Discussion

A weak low pressure system will bring us the chance for a few rain/snow showers today and tonight. Accumulations from snow showers should not be anything more than a quick coating to 0.5”. Highs today will be in the upper 30s. Overnight, our lows will dip into the teens and 20s.

Tuesday brings the chance for a few lake effect snow showers, mostly in the morning. In the afternoon an area of high pressure will build in giving us some quiet weather for mid-week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s with partly sunny skies.

After a quiet day on Wednesday, our weather pattern becomes more active for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Temperatures will remain mild, but we'll see some mixed precipitation begin overnight on Wednesday lasting into Thursday. As temperatures rise into the 40s by Thursday, the mixed precipitation should change over to rain for the rest of Thursday into Friday.

By Saturday, we could see a few lingering rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s before some cooler, drier air moves in for Sunday.