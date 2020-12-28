Binghamton men top UMBC, notch first win of season

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team topped UMBC 75-69 Monday afternoon. This marked the Bearcats first win of the season.

Sophomore forward Bryce Beamer recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Brenton Mills scored a game-high 22 points.

Final score:

UMBC - 69 (7-2, 3-1 AE) Binghamton - 75 (1-6, 1-3 AE)

With the win, the Bearcats snapped UMBC's seven-game win streak.

The Bearcats travel to Hartford Saturday for a weekend series. Game time Saturday and Sunday is at 2 p.m.