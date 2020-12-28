Binghamton women knock off UMBC for first win of season

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Led by Birna Benonysdottir's 22 points, the Binghamton women's basketball team topped UMBC 65-60 for their first win of the season.

With 30 seconds to play, the game was tied at 60. Sophomore guard Denai Bowman gave the Bearcats the lead with a layup. Binghamton then hit two free throws to give themselves a cushion.

Benonysdottir's 22 points were a career-high. The sophomore forward went 7-for-14 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Senior forward Kaylee Wasco added 12 points, her fourth time in five games scoring in the double-figures.

"We grinded it out," said coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. "The girls battled, at the end they just kept focusing on getting stops, we actually got some buckets. A big thing was that fourth quarter, only allowing three second-chance opportunities. Just like we did last week, we'll get better and again, a little progress is good progress."

Final score:

Binghamton - 65 (1-5, 1-3 AE), UMBC - 60 (2-4, 2-2 AE)

The Binghamton women host Hartford (1-2 overall) for a weekend series, beginning Saturday at 2 p.m.