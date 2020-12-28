British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar

LONDON (AP) — British hospitals are canceling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus. Hospital admissions for COVID-19 in southeast England are approaching or exceeding the levels seen in the spring at the first peak of the outbreak. The president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, described her experience working in a hospital on Christmas Day as “wall-to-wall COVID.” British authorities are blaming a new, more transmissible variant of the virus for soaring infection rates in southeast England.