Broome County offers free Christmas tree disposal

(WBNG) -- It's that time of year again, if you have a real Christmas Tree it's almost time to think about getting rid of it.

Officials in Broome County say you can bring it to the Broome County Landfill for free until the end of January from 7 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. You can also take it to the DEC office in Kirkwood and drop it off in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials say as of right now trees are not being accepted at Grippen Park in Endicott as the normally are due to the recent snow and flooding, but that could change in the coming weeks.

They say to only drop off live trees and make sure they are free of any ornaments and lights.

They also urge anyone who is recycling boxes to break them down completely and ask that you consider keeping any reusable gift boxes for next year to limit the amount of material coming into the county facility.