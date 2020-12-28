Eviction ban extension nears passage in NYS

(WBNG) -- State Lawmakers are close to passing a bill that would extend the state's pandemic-related eviction ban until after the January first deadline.



As of the posting of this article, legislatures were meeting virtually in a special session aimed at holding a vote to extend the deadline.

As part of the proposed changes, pending evictions and those that begin within a month of when the bill takes effect will be put on hold. Renters will be able to submit a hardship declaration, preventing evictions until May first

Bill advocate Cea Weaver, who is the campaign coordinator for "Housing Justice for All," told 12 News the changes would dramatically improve people's ability to stay housed.

"This is so important because it is a presumption of hardship, it's not like your landlord can challenge that form before May first, really just allow tenants to say I'm good, I really don't have anywhere else to go right now, I can't pay my rent," Weaver said.

Landowners have countered saying that without requiring proof of a hardship, thousands could be encouraged to simply not pay rent.

Weaver said many landowners are wealthy who won't be severely impacted by people who don't pay rent.

"The law it will amount to some of the strongest eviction protections in the country [and] will dramatically make a difference in people's ability to fight the coronavirus," Weaver said.