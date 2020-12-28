Explosive kills 3 French army soldiers on mission in Mali

PARIS (AP) — The French presidency says three French soldiers were killed Monday in Mali when an improvised explosive device hit their armored vehicle. The presidency said the soldiers were participating in a military operation in the Hombori area of Mali’s central Mopti province, part of a larger mission aiming at fighting Islamist extremists in Africa’s Sahel region. France’s defense minister says the soldiers were working “in an area where terrorist groups are attacking civilians and threatening the regional stability.” France has more than 5,000 troops deployed in West Africa to help fight extremist groups as part of Operation Barkhane. Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in northern Mali after a 2013 French-led military operation.