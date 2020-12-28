Fire damages immigrant gathering spots in southwest Missouri

NOEL, Mo. (AP) — Southwest Missouri officials say fire destroyed a grocery store and a mosque that were gathering spots for immigrants in the town of Noel. The fire was reported early Monday morning at The African Grocery Store and an adjacent mosque. McDonald County Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten said a firefighter and a person inside the store were taken to area hospitals. Sweeten said the fire doesn’t appear suspicious but the investigation is continuing. The town of 1,800 in McDonald County has a large immigrant population, most of whom work at the Tyson Foods chicken processing plant.