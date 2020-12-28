Gas prices on the rise due to rising price of oil

(WBNG) -- If you were on the roads this holiday weekend, you might have noticed a rise in gas prices.

According Gas Buddy, gas prices in New York state have risen one point six cents this past week with an average of $2.33 per gallon.

They say this rise in prices is because the price of oil is at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

In March, the state average was $2.60. In June, the average fell to $2.12.

Head of Petroleum Patrick DeHaan says New York state might not see gas prices come down for sometime.

“We may continue to see a slow upward trend and so long that remains the case, I think we could be in an upward trajectory,” DeHaan said.

DeHaan says if COVID-19 cases begin to rise again then the state could see gas prices begin to fall again.