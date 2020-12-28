Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Dallas Cowboys stayed alive in the playoff race with a 37-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the NFC East thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina. Dallas can overtake Washington with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are AFC North champions. Finally. Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title with a stunningly improbable 28-24 victory. Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Football Team’s pursuit of the NFC East title will have to wait until the final game of the regular season. The NFL has moved Washington’s game at Philadelphia next Sunday to prime time. Washington (6-9) is tied with Dallas for the division lead, but holds the tiebreaker over the Cowboys. A Washington victory sends it to the postseason with a home game on the second weekend of January. A loss means Dallas wins the weak division by beating the Giants (5-10) at the Meadowlands. But if New York wins in that 1 p.m. EST matchup and Washington falls to Philly, the Giants advance.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeSean Jackson flipped into the end zone and the Philadelphia Eagles were seemingly on their way to a winner-take-all game against Washington next week. Then the offense stopped producing and the defense didn’t hold up its end. A 37-17 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday eliminated the Eagles from playoff contention in the woeful NFC East. Dallas stayed alive along with Washington and the New York Giants.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their third straight game to start the season, 118-94 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland, which finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. The Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-2017. Tobias Harris had team highs of 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without All-Star center Joel Embiid because of back tightness. Cleveland power forward Kevin Love left in the second quarter with a strained right calf and did not return.

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89. Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York’s RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG, and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points as Philadelphia improved to 2-0. Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 22 for the Knicks, 0-2 under Tom Thibodeau.