How to best spend your stimulus check according to Southern Tier financial advisor

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - When a federal stimulus bill sees approval, at the very least hundreds of dollars will be heading into the pockets of people across the Southern Tier. The question becomes how to best spend that money.

Steve Campbell, of the Binghamton-based S.E.E.D planning group, said the answer is a complicated one. It all comes down what your financial needs as an individual are. There is no one-size-fits all answer.

Taking a close look at your financial situation will help you make decisions when you are able to cash your check, he said.

"If you don't have a savings built up, maybe this is something you can put your money toward so you are not constantly borrowing to pay your bills," Campbell said. "If you already have a savings built up maybe ask if you have high interest credit cards or loans you can be taking out so you are not carrying them into 2021."

Campbell is not necessarily against splurging. He acknowledges it could help people mentally recover after this tough year. He does say you should understand the ramifications of doing so.

Campbell is a partner at S.E.E.D., a company which works with people to help make financial plans. Unlike many similar companies, S.E.E.D. does not work off commissions, Campbell said.

He offered other tips as people turn a page on the year.

"2020 has showed us 'let's be better prepared next year in case something like this ever happens again,'" he said.

People need to understand what they are invested in and it must have a purpose, Campbell said.

"We don't want to just throw our money to the wind and hope that it grows, you can be very proactive by minimizing your costs, understanding your investments, understanding you have a plan, then let's make sure you have your house in order and documents set up," Campbell said.