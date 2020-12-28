How young drivers can steer clear of costly car insurance

It’s no secret that teens have high car insurance rates, and even though rates improve slightly for people in their early 20s, car insurance costs remain high. Drivers 20 to 25 years old typically have the second-highest rates on average, even if they have a clean record and good credit. In fact, young drivers pay $2,241 a year on average for full coverage, according to a 2020 NerdWallet analysis. But drivers in their early 20s can still save money by driving safely, shopping around and building credit. Here’s how to lower your auto insurance costs in your early 20s.