‘I wanted to cheer them up’ Vestal kindergartner making 200 New Years cards for Willow Point residents

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Aryana Chopra is just five years old but she's got a big heart. After a lesson about generosity at her elementary school in Vestal, she started thinking about the residents at Willow Point Nursing Home and got an idea.

"In my mind I thought that I could make a few cards for the people in the nursing home to cheer them up," she said.

She said she got the idea when she realized that many of the residents wouldn't be able to see their loved ones this holiday season.

"They cannot go outside, they cannot meet their family, they cannot meet their friends because of the coronavirus," she said.

She also used her own piggy bank money to have a cake delivered to the residents, as well as to buy them two gifts, a large urn and a statue.

Aryana's mom Shachi says she had no idea about the project until she saw her daughter hard at work, and it quickly turned from just a few cards to something much bigger.

"She's made a hundred twenty now and she's going to go up to two hundred," she said. "I was so touched that at this small age she's trying to do as much as she can without getting anything in return."

Two hundred cards, for one simple reason.

"I wanted to cheer them up and put a smile on their face," she said.