Kick off 2021 with the YMCA Resolution Run

(WBNG) -- Start your 2021 with the YMCA of Broome County Resolution Run.

Scott Tota, the Senior Director of Healthy Living at the YMCA of Broome County, says the run is a way for the community to put 2020 in the past, and get active and on track for a healthier new year.

The Resolution Run or Walk is virtual and supports the YMCA of Broome County. The event runs from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 and participants have the option to run or walk a mile or a 5K.

Registration is $25 and includes a race t-shirt. Results will be posted on the YMCA of Broome County website.

For more information visit the YMCA of Broome County website here.