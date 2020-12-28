Lake Effect Snow Showers Develop Overnight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers developing 40%. Best chance to see snow will be in Cortland and Chenango Counties. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to 2 inches north. Low of 21 (18-23). Winds out of the west at 5-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers 30%. Snowfall accumulations of nothing to 2 inches. Highest accumulations in northern Cortland and Chenango Counties. High of 25 (22-28). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies early giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Low of 14 (11-16). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High of 34. Low of 29. A wintry mix may develop during the early morning hours.



THURSDAY: Freezing rain and sleet mixing with rain and snow during the morning 40%. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High of 38. Low of 28.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mixed precipitation developing during the afternoon transitioning over to rain showers 60%. Temperatures warming during the evening hours. High of 40. Overnight low into Saturday of 40.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers early 30%. High of 42. Low of 31.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 33. Low of 27.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 35.

Winds will start to shift from the south to the west, northwest tonight leading to the development of lake effect snow showers. Steadiest snow showers will be further north setting up in between Cortland and Syracuse. Snow showers will persist through much of Tuesday before finally tapering off. Much of the Southern Tier will only pick up a trace to a dusting.



Wednesday's forecast will be nice and quiet before the next round of precipitation moves through Thursday morning. Models are starting to indicate this will be a two part system. The first part looks to be weaker and faster moving than initially expected allowing for more cold air to filter in, leading to the chance for a mix precipitation on Thursday AM.



With Thursday's low moving quicker, there is going to be more time for cold air to filter back into the region before the second low moves into the northeast. This means precipitation on Friday will likely start off as a mix before transitioning over to rain as more mild air makes its way up from the south.