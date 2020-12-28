Man dead, officer wounded in shooting outside a state prison

DAVISBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia corrections officer has been shot and a man is dead after officers got into a shooting with two men suspected of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened Sunday on the perimeter of Washington State Prison, about 120 miles southeast of Atlanta. Authorities say officers with the Georgia Department of Corrections got into the shooting with two men and one officer was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say one of the two men was arrested and the other was found dead in a nearby pond.