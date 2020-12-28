Officials: Apparent gas main rupture overturns car; 1 dead

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the apparent rupture of a gas main and a forceful release of natural gas overturned a car on an rural eastern Pennsylvania road early Christmas morning, killing a New York woman and injuring a passenger. Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac said the 33-year-old woman and three other people were on Lower Swiftwater Road when “something erupted” under the vehicle. Chief Kent Werkheiser of the Pocono Township police department said it wasn’t a blast but a forceful release of natural gas. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. Reading-based utility UGI said there was no evidence of an explosion on the gas main or any associated facilities.