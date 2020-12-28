Owego businesses clean up after flooding on Christmas

OWEGO (WBNG) - Christmas brought unwanted gifts to businesses in Owego.

Water rushed into the lower level of businesses along Front Street and Owego Creek, leaving a mess that forced some stores to temporarily close as their owners cleaned up the mess.

Petey and Butternut's Doggy Day Care along Route 96 was left with thousands of dollars in damage, said owner Jill Hathaway.

"It's a tough pill to swallow," she said Sunday.

About a foot of water filled the facility on Christmas. 12 News was there as water rushed over the street.

When Hathaway got a look inside on Sunday, the buiding's owner had already come through and cleaned mud off the floor, but there was still a mess in the dog crates. The real costly damage is to the floor itself which has come undone in parts. The grooming room, where there is a washer/dryer, also suffered damage.

It could be a week until she reopens.

Another business that could be closed for a week is the Left End, a shop on Owego's Front Street.

During the storm, water from the Susquehanna River rushed inside the lower level of her store. It's where owner Lucy Silverstein keeps off-season merchandise. She spent Christmas Eve and Day moving things onto high shelves and upstairs.

Overall, the damage was "somewhat minimal" because she and her brother were able to move things upstairs which she admits has been left in a state of "total chaos."

Next door, Katie's Kreations was also forced to temporarily close as they clean up from flooding.

The Cellar Restaurant fared better. Co-owner Robert Layman said they expected more flooding than they actually got. The flooding still forced them to move items out of their lower level. His wife worked the day after Christmas to clean up the room while he prepared meals for the next ay

"You power wash it up but you never get all that silt up," Layman said.

He said it will take a lot of mopping to clean it all up.

The bottom floor of the Cellar used to be the restaurant. That changed after a flood in 2006 when they moved the restaurant upstairs. Layman compares this Christmas Day storm to the one that hit Owego in 2004.