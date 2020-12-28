PA begins vaccinations to long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, PA (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania nursing home residents and staff will be receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

This will be done through the federal pharmacy partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

CVS will be administering the vaccine to 120 Pennsylvania nursing homes. Walgreens will be administering to 6 homes.

These facilities will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The state emphasized this partnership is operated and run by the federal government so the state can’t decide which nursing homes will receive the vaccine.

Secretary of Health Doctor Rachel Levine says the federal government has required facilities to opt into the partnership and the state has been working with the facilities who are eligible.

“The pharmacies will be reporting how many vaccinations they have administered but we don’t know exactly how quickly that information will be available,” Dr.Levine said. “It will be 72 hours after it is administered.”

Dr. Levine also mentioned the state will be updating their interim vaccine plan to align with the latest prioritization recommendations from the CDC released last week.