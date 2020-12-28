Rights groups decry Ethiopia’s arrest of Reuters journalist

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rights groups are protesting the Ethiopian government’s arrest of journalists, saying it indicates the erosion of press freedom in the country. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reuters video journalist Kumerra Gemechu was arrested on Dec. 24 at his home in Addis Ababa and is being detained for 14 days for police investigations. The Committee to Protect Journalists said Kumerra’s arrest is the latest example of how press freedom is fast eroding under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a past winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The editor-in-chief of Reuters said Monday that the news agency knows of no basis for Kumerra’s arrest.