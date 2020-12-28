Saudi women’s rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism. Loujain al-Hathloul’s case, and her imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn international criticism. She was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that restrict freedom of movement. A state-linked Saudi news outlet reported Monday that al-Hathloul was found guilty of charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order.