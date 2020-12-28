Tips to stay safe this New Year’s weekend

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department wants you to be smart and safe on New Year's weekend.

Just like every other year, the police department will have extra squad cars out for anyone driving under the influence.

Even though restaurants and bars will be following COVID-19 guidelines, if you are going out the typical rules still apply.

When out with your friends have a designated driver and utilize ride-sharing services.

Chief Brent Dodge says when people start drinking too much their judgement erodes.

“They think they’re capable of things that they’re not,” Chief Dodge said. “or they don’t think they’re as impaired as they really are. So be aggressive with your friends if they are going to make a bad decision.”

Chief Dodge also mentioned to be aware of your own limits and keep an eye on your friends.