Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69

Master bluegrass picker Tony Rice has died at age 69 after a career in which he drew fans worldwide for his quick, fluid playing. A spokesperson for the International Bluegrass Music Association says Rice died Friday at his home in Reidsville, North Carolina. He performed or recorded with musicians including Ricky Skaggs, Dolly Parton and Jerry Garcia. Skaggs calls Rice “the single most influential acoustic guitar player in the last 50 years.” A muscle disorder and tennis elbow limited Rice’s abilities. His last live guitar performance was in 2013. That’s when he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.