Bangladesh navy ships take 1,700 Rohingya to isolated island

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Five Bangladesh navy ships carrying more than 1,700 Rohingya refugees have departed for an isolated island where they will be relocated despite concerns among human rights groups about their safety. Authorities insist the refugees were selected based on their willingness, and no pressure was applied on them. But several human rights and activist groups say some were forced to go to the island, located 21 miles (34 kilometers) from the mainland. They express fears that a big storm could wash over the low-lying island, endangering thousands of lives. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar after a military crackdown in 2017.