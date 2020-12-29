Binghamton woman arrested for stealing money from elderly man

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a woman the day before Christmas following an investigation into missing money from a 92-year old man.

According to a news release, Vanessa Brice, 36, of Binghamton was charged with the following:

Grand larceny in the 3rd degree, a class D felony

Three counts of grand larceny in the 4th degree, a class E felony

Forgery in the 2nd degree, a class D felony

Five counts of criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor

The sheriff's office says Brice was a caregiver for the man since September 2020. From September until December, she had access to his bank accounts and credit cards.

Deputies say Brice used the credit cards to purchase goods and transfer cash, then paid off the balances with the victim's checking account.

They say she had the bank statements sent to an email address so it would not be discovered by family. Brice wrote herself a check for $8,000 and forged the man's signature, according to the release. They say she also applied for multiple credit cards using the victim's identity.

Brice took $21,040.97 in total. She was taken into custody and released on appearance tickets returnable to the town of Fenton Court at a later date.