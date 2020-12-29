Britain, Turkey reach post-Brexit free trade agreement

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Britain have signed a free trade agreement as the U.K. prepares to leave the European Union’s economic orbit at the start of the new year. The deal signed on Tuesday will come into effect on Jan. 1. Trade between the two countries was worth more than $25 billion in 2019. Britain is Turkey’s second-largest export market. A British government statement said the deal will preserve preferential tariffs for some 7,600 British businesses that exported goods to Turkey in 2019, ensuring the continued tariff-free flow of goods. Turkey’s trade minister hailed the deal as the most significant trade pact for Turkey since the signing of a customs union agreement with the EU in 1995.