Browns add 2 more players to crowded COVID-19 reserve list

CLEVELAND (AP) — With their biggest game in years just days away, the Browns added two more players to their lengthy COVID-19 list. Starting safety Andrew Sendejo and rookie tight end Harrison Bryant were placed on the list, giving Cleveland eight players on the list. It’s not yet known if Sendejo or Bryant tested positive or if they had close contact with an infected person. Both played in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, when the Browns were missing six players due to COVID protocols. If they are positive, Sendejo and Bryant will miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh as the Browns try to make the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.