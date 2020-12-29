Colder today!

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. 30% chance of lake effect snow showers. Wind: NW 9-14 mph G 25 mph. High: 25 (22-28)

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds. Wind: NW 3-8 mph → calm. Low: 14 (11-17)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Wind: S 7-14 mph G 25 mph. High: 33 (30-36)

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Rain/snow mix 60%. Wind: S 7-12 mph G 21 mph. Low: 29 (27-33)

Forecast Discussion

Light lake effect snow showers are in the forecast today. Generally, we shouldn't see anything more than a coating. The extreme northern portions of Chenango and Cortland counties have the best chance at seeing over an inch. Highs today will be colder than yesterday, only topping out in the mid 20s.

High pressure starts building in this afternoon leading to some clearing early tonight. Wednesday will stay quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Our next storm system for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day is expected to come in two parts. Overnight Wednesday we start to see some rain and snow showers move in. This wintry mix will continue through Thursday. Thursday's system will move pretty quickly, meaning there will be more time for some colder air to move back in ahead of part two of this system on Friday.

Friday's system is expected to start out with a mix of freezing rain and sleet, but with temperatures rising above freezing we will see a changeover to rain by the end of the day.

The first weekend of 2021 will bring the chance for some rain and snow showers on both Saturday and Sunday.