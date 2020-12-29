COVID exposure quarantine period shortened to 10 days in New York

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - New York State is changing rules which impact how long people need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the old rules, people needed to quarantine for 14 days after a potential exposure. Now, they only need to quarantine for 10 days, Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday.

12 New spoke with Broome County Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman before Cuomo's announcement. She confirmed the news, saying the state had without advance notice informed county health departments of the change last Sunday. Within Broome, the rule applies to anyone who entered quarantine Sunday and afterward.

The change comes a few weeks after the CDC recommended lowering the quarantine period to 10 days .

Kaufman says the change comes after the CDC tracked when people began showing symptoms after being exposed to the coronavirus.

"First they thought 15 was the correct amount of time but realizing that people are really developing symptoms more in that day 5 through 8 from exposure so a 10 day quarantine does seem sufficient to keep people protected," she said.

Kaufman does not recommend getting a COVID-19 test following your quarantine if you are not showing symptoms.

"A lot of time people will want that test result just for peace of mind but we know if you have served out your now 10 day quarantine research says you are not likely to come down with symptoms beyond that," Kaufman said.

People should continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until 14 days are up, Cuomo said.