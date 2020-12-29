Dodgers get pitcher in 3-way trade with Rays, Phillies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-way trade that also involved Tampa Bay. The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher José Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction. The 26-year-old Cleavinger made his major league debut last season for the Phillies.