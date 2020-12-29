Skip to Content

Embiid shakes off injury, rallies 76ers past winless Raptors

10:33 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Toronto Raptors 100-93. Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each had 20 for the Raptors. Tobias Harris had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Embiid on a night the Sixers shot only 38% from the floor. Embiid went down early in the third quarter and grabbed the back of his lower right leg as he stood up. He returned later in the quarter.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

