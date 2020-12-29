Embiid shakes off injury, rallies 76ers past winless Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Toronto Raptors 100-93. Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each had 20 for the Raptors. Tobias Harris had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Embiid on a night the Sixers shot only 38% from the floor. Embiid went down early in the third quarter and grabbed the back of his lower right leg as he stood up. He returned later in the quarter.