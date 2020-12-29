Frigid but quiet weather tonight

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early giving way to mostly cloudy skies late. Low of 15 (11-17). Winds light and variable.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Chance for a stray shower during the morning hours. High of 35 (32-37). Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered freezing rain and sleet developing between 8-11PM 60%. Snow will begin to mix in later on. Ice accumulations will be minimal while some portions of the Southern Tier might pick up a dusting to an inch of snow especially the further north. Low of 29 (27-33). Winds out of the south at 7-15 mph.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers transitioning into lake effect snow flurries before gradually tapering off by noon 30%. High of 37. Low of 35.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Freezing rain and sleet develop in the afternoon hours 70%. Ice accumulations expected to be impactful and causing slick road conditions. High of 36. Low of 35. Overnight, freezing rain will transition over to rain as temperatures warm.



SATURDAY: Rain showers tapering off early 20%. Temperatures will remain mild along with clouds remaining in place. High of 44. Low of 30.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Tracking the potential for snow 20%. High of 35. Low of 29.



MONDAY: Partly Sunny. High of 35. Low of 28.



TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High of 39.



Snow showers finally taper off by this evening allowing for about 24 hours of calm conditions across the region before our busy weather pattern continues. Rain, sleet, and freezing rain will develop Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Snow may mix in at times especially the further north you go.



The good news is, there is going to be more time in between the next two systems than originally thought. This means much of Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning will be dry, so if you have any New Years Eve plans, the weather will not get in the way of them.



Bad news however, is because there is more time in between the systems, cold air will settle back into the Southern Tier. This will cause precipitation on Friday afternoon to start off as freezing rain and will likely be impactful to travel Friday night. Mild air will eventually win over though and transition everything over to rain.



One last feature we are keeping our eye on is Sunday into Monday when a low pressure could graze us and bring some snow to the region. There is still too much uncertainty at this time however with models.