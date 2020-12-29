Garbage haulers prepare for Tioga County recycling change

TOWN OF NICHOLS (WBNG) -- This is the last week of Tioga County's curbside recycling program as we know it, and as it has been done since the summer of 1992.

Starting January 1st residents will be responsible for coordinating recycling pickup themselves, and as a result the county recycling fee will be removed from property tax bills.

That means local garbage haulers in Tioga County are busy preparing for an influx of new customers. That's because they are now required to offer a recycling service, and residents used to county pickup must now find one.

At B&E Disposal in the Town Of Nichols, Esther Woods says her business has seen a dramatic surge in new customers since the announcement was made earlier in the fall. She says their customer base has nearly doubled and some of that increase has come in just the last week or so.

With the shift just one week away, she says the company is hard at work preparing to serve all of those new customers. She adds that while new customers are good for their business, it's also good for the local workforce.

"We've had to purchase more equipment because now we have to supply a truck, driver, containers, so we've bought more equipment and we have to employ more people so that is good that we now have more employees," she said.

The companies offering only curbside recycling or a combination of trash and recycling pickup are:

• B&E Disposal – 607-699-3406

• Taylor Garbage – 607-797-5277

• Bert Adams Disposal – 607-648-4863

• RPM Group – 607-223-8714

Casella at (607-358-7771) offers only recycling and trash pickup together.